TAMOL, Ronald Adam Sr., 86, passed away on May 1, 2020 after a short bout with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Adam Tamol; his mother, Cecelia Helinski Tamol; brothers, Benedict, Harry and Eugene; and sisters, Esther Springer and Sophie Lehmann. He is survived by his wife, Jane Tamol; his sisters, Eleanor Recupero and Shirley Schiola; his son, Ronald Tamol (Heather); his daughter, Ellen Tamol; three grandchildren, Nicole, Blaise and Sofia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Buffalo, N.Y, on April 4, 1934, Ron took pride in his blue-collar upbringing and lessons from his father about hard work and the creative process. He graduated from the University of Buffalo with a bachelor's degree in Engineering and later achieved the Professional Engineering Certification in N.Y. and Virginia. He was an active member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the American Institute of Plant Engineers. An award-winning engineer who developed numerous patents, Ron worked as an engineer for Dupont, Uniroyal and Philip Morris, from which he retired in 1992. He was an untiring and creative entrepreneur and the founder of Ronnell Co., Inc., for which he developed several patents working with ferro fluids and fuel injection technologies. Ron was an avid golfer and longtime member of Willow Oaks Country Club. He loved the Richmond Symphony, martinis straight up and celebrating with family and friends. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of The Laurels of Bon Air for their compassionate care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. A memorial ceremony for Ron is being planned for a later date. Please leave condolences on the Cremation Society of Virginia's website at https://virginiacremate.com/.View online memorial
