TANKSLEY, Lottie Irene, 85, of Abilene, Kan., formerly of Quinton, Va., passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born December 15, 1933, in Varina, Va., the daughter of Shelby Paul and Mary (Throckmorton) Schermerhorn. On February 6, 1955, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Carl G. Tanksley, who preceded her in death in 2003. She was a devoted wife and mother of three children. Although a secretary by profession, caring for her family was her biggest joy. She moved to Kansas to be near her daughter, Joy, in 2007. She loved flowers and transformed the prairie field around her home into a beautiful garden. She was the inspiration of her daughter, Joy Maas, for her love of flowers. She also worked seasonally at the Eisenhower Park & Rose Garden and was known as "mom," the lady, the hat and loved by many. Lottie is survived by her three children, David Tanksley (Shelly) of Whitney, Texas, Esther Hilde (Jeff) of Martinsburg, Pa. and Joy Maas (Dennis) of Enterprise; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, eight stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren; as well as one brother, Lawrence Schermerhorn of Chase City, Va.; and one sister, Mary Hodges of Henrico, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Carl; and two brothers, Frank and Clarence Schermerhorn. There will be a visitation for family and friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231, followed by her funeral service at 2 p.m. Lottie will be buried next to her husband in Washington Memorial Park in Sandston. Online condolences may also be received at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial