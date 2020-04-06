TANNER, Gertrude Althea, 93, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Tanner; parents, eight of her siblings and one great-granddaughter. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Verbena Harris; and brother, Thomas Harris, both of Baltimore, Md.; two daughters, LaVerna Massey (Tony) of Baltimore, Md., Shanor Holt (Larry Sr.) of Mechanicsville, Va.; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Private Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020; livestreaming is available on the March Funeral Home website. Interment Glendale National Cemetery.View online memorial
