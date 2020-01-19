TARKENTON, SHEILA

TARKENTON, Sheila Nissley, 72, of Glen Allen, passed away October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lorrie Nissley; her husband, Thomas W. Tarkenton. She is survived by her children, Thomas W. Tarkenton III, James M. Tarkenton and Christine T. Murray; 12 grandchildren; four brothers, Jim, Tony, Paul and Kevin Nissley. Sheila graduated from Maryview Nursing School and was a nurse for over 30 years at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Sheila and her husband, Tom, shared 48 years of devotion to each other. All services have been cancelled and will be made private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. For condolences, see blileys.com.

