TARKENTON, Sheila Nissley, 72, of Glen Allen, passed away October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lorrie Nissley; her husband, Thomas W. Tarkenton. She is survived by her children, Thomas W. Tarkenton III, James M. Tarkenton and Christine T. Murray; 12 grandchildren; four brothers, Jim, Tony, Paul and Kevin Nissley. Sheila graduated from Maryview Nursing School and was a nurse for over 30 years at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Sheila and her husband, Tom, shared 48 years of devotion to each other. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 1 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. For condolences see blileys.com.