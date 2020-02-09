TARKENTON, THOMAS III

TARKENTON, Thomas William III, 50, of Henrico County, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Thomas was a U.S. Marine veteran, having served his country proudly for six years during Operation Desert Storm. Survivors include his children, Payne, Hannah, Tracy, Adele and Aidyn; fiancee, Wendy Clark and her children, Logan and Brooke; sister, Christine Murray; and brother, James Tarkenton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheila and Thomas Tarkenton. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Affinity Funeral Service, Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS TARKENTON, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.