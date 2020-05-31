TARPLEY, Franklin Jr., age 60, of Richmond, formerly of New York, departed this life May 21, 2020. He retired from the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his father and mother, Franklin D. Tarpley Sr. and Carolyn Tarpley; three sisters, Teresa L. Olson (Don), Debra A. Tarpley (Charles) and Linda Williams (Ron); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Services rendered by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Memorial services at a later date.View online memorial
