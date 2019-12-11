TATE, Barbara B., 82, of Ashland, died on December 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Mary Bowles and was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Shirley L. Tate. Barbara is survived by her children, David Tate and his wife, Loretta, of Bumpass, Donna Jones and her husband, Rick, of West Virginia and Art Tate of Ashland; six grandchildren, Jerry and Joey Kirwin, who were raised by Barbara and Shirley, Susan, Will, Kaitlyn and Landon Tate; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Christopher Kirwin. Barbara was a member of Calvary Christian Church, a member of the Farrington Ruritan Club and a founding member of the Farrington Volunteer Fire Department Ladies' Auxillary. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Calvary Christian Church on December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to BARK.org or the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. A special "thank you" to Charlotte Tate, Bob Tillack, Dorothy James and Ann Gray for all they did for Barbara.View online memorial