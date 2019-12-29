TATE, Doris Hughes, 92, passed away on December 24, 2019, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Georgie Hughes; husband, James Ashby Tate; siblings, Robert Wesley Hughes, Clyde L. Hughes, Earl B. Hughes, Jane H. Gooch, Charles F. Hughes and Roy H. Hughes. She is survived by a son, Robert Tate (Julie); a daughter, Jane Geoghegan (Wayde); two grandchildren, Jeb Tate (Jennifer) and Lee Tate; a great-granddaughter, Jamie Tate; sister, Georgie Morgan (Dabney); brothers, James Hughes and Melvin Hughes; beloved nephews, nieces, and other extended family and friends. Doris was devoted to her family, raising her younger siblings after her parents' death. She had a 44-year career as a bookkeeper at Pollard & Bagby, Inc., retiring at the age of 88. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., where services will be held 12 p.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org or any charity of your choice.View online memorial
