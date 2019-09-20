TATRO, Ronald L., 72, of Chesterfield, Va., passed on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Tatro. Ronald is survived by mother, Aurora C. Tatro; his wife, Joan D. Tatro; children, Stacy T. Farrington and Chris L. Tatro (Kim Dunkum); grandchildren, Reese, Devon, Audra and Aminta Farrington, Chase and Hunter Tatro. He is also survived by his brothers, Douglas (Peggy), James (Jean) and Jack Tatro. Ronnie fought multiple myeloma for 17 years. He did so with strength, courage and a fortitude like no other. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Friends may visit from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment will be private in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation through his memorial link, www.inmemof.org/ronald-l-tatro.View online memorial