TATUM, Irvin Madison, 90, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Friedberg; and is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Irene; daughters, Debbie Hopkins (Lindsey) and Nancy Kruschke (David); six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Hoagland (Don); son-in-law, Steve Friedberg; and a circle of extended family and friends. Irvin was a retired pharmacist. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's foundation or Chesterfield Baptist Church.View online memorial
