TATUM, NORMAN "BEAR" III

TATUM, Norman Cleaton III "Bear," died unexpectedly on February 7, 2020, at the age of 74. Norman was predeceased by his parents, Norman Cleaton Tatum Jr. and Margaret W. Tatum. He is survived by his wife, Jean Ritchie Tatum; his sons, Matthew Tatum and Brian Tatum; his stepson, Carter Ritchie (Lynley); and his beloved stepdaughter, Kat Karger. He is survived by his great-aunt, Frances Fretz; and many special cousins and friends. Norman graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and attended Ferrum College and the University of Richmond. He worked for many years in car sales and as an Insurance Advisor. After retirement, he pursued his lifetime passion of writing and his first book, "Shangri-La Dreams" was published at the same time he was admitted to the hospital in December. The family will greet friends at 1 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service and reception to follow at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Skipwith United Methodist Church, 2211 Skipwith Road, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Skipwith Methodist Church.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Watkins Nurseries' 342 acres in Chesterfield, Powhatan and Amelia slated for foreclosure auction
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site