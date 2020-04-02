TAYLOR, AL SR. "AB"

TAYLOR, Mr. Al Burnis Sr. "AB," 79, of Oilville, Va., departed this life Friday, March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles M. and Livia F. Taylor; siblings, Inell Allen, Elsie Robinson, Warren Taylor and Evelyn Harding. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Al Burnis Jr. (Brenda), Vincent Sr. (Jacqueline) and Randy; five grandchildren, Dominique Taylor, Al Burnis Taylor III (Okema), Le'Quelle Taylor (Desiree), Vincent Taylor Jr. (Ashley) and Tyler Taylor; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Clifton Taylor (Rachel); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, the family will hold a private funeral service and a public memorial will be held a later date.View online memorial
