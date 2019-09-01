TAYLOR, Anne "Annie" Lee (Fess), 59, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. Annie was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother and best friend. Annie is survived by her husband of 36 years, David; son, David, Jr. (Arika); daughter, Alexandra; brother, William David Fess; granddaughters, Kaidence and Skylar Taylor; brother-in-law, Joey Taylor; and other family members and many good friends. Annie was preceded in death by her parents, William H. "Bill" Fess and Alpha Lee Fess; and brother, Steve Keister. Annie worked at her family's insurance business, William H. Fess Insurance Agency, in Highland Springs until she retired. She loved spending time with her family, camping and going to the Outer Banks, where she loved swimming and taking long walks on the beaches collecting seashells and sea glass. She loved snow skiing and playing basketball in school. Annie was an animal lover, and rescued several animals over the years and gave them their forever home. Annie greeted everyone with big smile on her face. Her favorite times of the year were summer and Christmas. Annie served as a past president of the Sandston Baseball Youth Association and past board member of Sandston Football Association. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Wednesday, September 4, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial