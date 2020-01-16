TAYLOR, Arlene Ingram, peacefully passed away on January 14, 2020. She was born October 12, 1920, to Herbert and Cecil Virginia Ingram and was a lifelong resident of Dendron and member of Dendron United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Noel C. Taylor in 2002. Her constant love and devotion to her family will forever live in our hearts. After raising her daughters, she worked as a Rural Mail Carrier and Post Mistress. Loving her work and going out of her way in helping those she served, she established lasting friendships. Arlene was an avid reader, accomplished seamstress and enjoyed Bridge and Scrabble. She cherished friendships and unconditionally accepted others. Her love and kindness were always present. Most of all, she loved being with her family. Arlene is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Bumpas (Jim), Mary Ellen Rickmond (Darrell); grandsons, Noel Bumpas (Molly), Matthew Bumpas (Thang Do), Kent Rickmond (Jenny), Daniel Rickmond; great-grandsons, River Bumpas, Storm Bumpas, Judson Rickmond; sister, Norma Poling. Her family is thankful for the loving care she received at Dunlop House and from Crater Community Hospice. A graveside service will take place 12 noon Friday, January 17, 2020, at Wakefield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Dendron Fire Dept., P.O. Box 155, Dendron, Va. 23839 or to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va. 23805. A memorial service will take place 2 p.m. on April 19, at Dendron Community Center, 2850 Rolfe Hwy., Dendron. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel, where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.View online memorial
