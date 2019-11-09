TAYLOR, Audrey B. Wilson, 77, of Henrico, died November 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Taylor Jr. Surviving are two sons, James D.Taylor III (Monica) and Jerry Taylor (Sheree); daughter, Mary Taylor; four grandchildren, James "Jay," Jerry Jr., Justin and Chelsea Taylor; one great-grandson, Grayson A. Taylor; brother, Robert T. Wilson (Sherry); sister, Brenda Wilson Morton; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Monday, November 11, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Samuel C. Barnes officiating. Interment 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at City Point National Cemetery, 499 N. 10th Avenue, Hopewell. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial