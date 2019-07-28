TAYLOR, Barbara Ann, age 70, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on July 24, 2019. Barbara was born on December 3, 1948, to the late George Thomas and Elizabeth Walton. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, William Heisler. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Terrell Preston Taylor Jr.; her son, Thomas Taylor (Elizabeth); daughter, Tammy Taylor; grandchildren, Amber Taylor, Anthony Hall and Skylear Taylor; her four-legged fur grandbabies, Pattycakes, Foxy and Bella; her brother, Clyde Heisler (Geraldine); sisters, Joan Walton, Virginia Carroll (Bobby) and Diane Newman (Johnny); nieces, Patty Ratcliff (Bobby) and Denise Heisler (Monnie); nephews, Robert Carroll (Phyllis), Donald Carroll (Melissa) and Kris Heisler (Emily). Known to many as Grammy, she loved spending time with her miniature sheltie, Prince. Grammy loved to be in her garden, out front messing around with her plants and flowers, taking a dip in the pool or playing bingo. Her most precious memories were the ones she made with her loved ones at family cookouts, especially the extra time she would have with her grandkids. She had a passion for hummingbirds and made sure the squirrels were always welcomed to her yard. Everyone always looked forward to her chili or chicken and dumplings, or anything that she cooked. Grammy had a special knack in the kitchen. A devoted employee of 34 years at Chesterfield County Schools Food Service, her co-workers became friends/family; as did the kids that came through the lunch line each day. The family will be accepting visitors at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., on Wednesday, July 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. where funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, at 2 p.m. All are welcomed. One last time for Grammy...BINGO!View online memorial