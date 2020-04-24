TAYLOR, Beverly Fenner, 80, of Richmond, widow of Richard F. Taylor, passed away April 21, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Susan Taylor Evans and Robin Taylor Fulcher; four grandchildren, Blair Patterson, Austin Evans, Shannon Marsh and Taylor Findlay; one great-grandchild, Calvin Marsh; and her sister, Andrea F. Marsh. Beverly was retired from HRH Insurance. She was a member of Skipwith Baptist Church. As a result of recent events, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
