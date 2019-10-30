TAYLOR, Boyce Carter, 84, of Richmond, died October 25, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Warrick D. Taylor Sr.; two daughters, LaVerne C. Greenhill (Christopher) and Kimberly T. Ridley (Robert); two sons, Warrick D. Jr. (Clarece) and Kent O. Sr. (Keelia) Taylor; six grandchildren, Christopher, Kelly, Ryan, Kali, Kent and Anna; nine great-grandchildren; six sisters, Evelyn Cooper (James), Phyllis Smith, Nancy Allen, Patricia Sears (Michael), Frances Carter and Clara Dean; brother, Daniel Carter (Delphine); sister-in-law, Edith Carter; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Westwood Baptist Church, 915 Glenburnie Road. Rev. Michael R. Lomax, officiating. Interment Westwood Baptist Church cemetery on Quioccasin Road. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial