TAYLOR, Charles M. "Charlie Boo," 76, of Henrico, departed this life April 9, 2020. Charles served his country as a member of the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was employed for many years by Philip Morris USA. Upon leaving Philip Morris, he founded Taylor's Bail Bonding Service. Charles was a member of Club 533, and he will be remembered as a man of the community. He was preceded in death by his sons, Randy and Sherard; and his siblings, Emily T. Ampey, John H. Taylor Jr., Martha T. Rogers, Clarice T. Charity and Clarence 'Big Boy" Taylor. He is survived by his grandson, Jamauni Taylor; sister, Doris C. Taylor; brother, Thomas A. Taylor (Rosalind); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In the interim, an online guestbook can be signed at www.manningfh.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
