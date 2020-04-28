TAYLOR, Chelcie "Cowboy" Gene Sr., 67, of Mechanicsville, passed away at his home Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with his loving wife of 30 years, Shirley Hepp Taylor, by his side. Survivors include his sisters, Laura Bell Maynard (Ralph) and Patsy Maynard; his brother, Michael (Liz); his children, Christy Moore (Greg), Dana Overby (Bill) and Gene Taylor (Elizabeth); stepdaughter, Taska Parker (Dave); six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by two brothers, his parents; and a brother-in-law, William Maynard. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Total COVID-19 cases in Virginia surpass 13,500
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
-
Starbucks at Libbie and Grove, Metro Diner at Libbie Place permanently closed
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…