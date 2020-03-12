TAYLOR, Christina Marie, 38, went home February 29, 2020. She was preceded by her father, Jack G. Taylor Jr.; her paternal grandparents, Jack Sr. and Delsie Taylor; maternal grandmother, Janie I. Overton. She is survived by the love of her life, Tony Ellis; her maternal grandfather, Shirley Overton; her mother, Gwendolyn Taylor; her stepdad, James Kersey Sr.; a brother, Jack Gordie Taylor III; sister, P. Richelle Shook; two daughters, Chyann Taylor and Cassidy Clements; one grandson who she adored, Kayden (Tink) Taylor; stepchildren Chyna and Daisy Ellis, Zachariah Eagle, Aija Alexander, Dada Ellis; best friend, Mae Johnson; four godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. Memorial will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m. at Westover Baptist Church, 1000 Westover Hills Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23225.View online memorial
