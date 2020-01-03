TAYLOR, CLIFTON

TAYLOR, Mrs. Clifton Turner, departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her two loving sons, Anthony (Dorothy Jean) and Larry (Faith); four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; one devoted brother, John (Maranda); two sisters, Clara Patron and Zeldan Clarke (William); devoted sisters-in-law, Magnolia, Lucinda (caretaker) and Jacqueline Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Brown Grove Baptist Church, 12816 Bailey Bridge Road, at 11 a.m. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CLIFTON TAYLOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.