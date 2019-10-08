TAYLOR, Dean Wayne Robert, 68, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on October 2, 2019. Dean was born and raised in Norwalk, Conn., until becoming a resident in Richmond, Va., for the last 22 years. Born July 12, 1951, Dean was a longtime employee of Hankins & Johann for over 20 years. He was predeceased by his mother, Janet Paulding Taylor. Survivors include daughter, Tawana Taylor, from his only marriage to Elaine Brickhouse; grandson, Jahrell Horne; brothers, Eddie, Aaron and Darryl Paulding; sisters, Barbara Paulding, Priscilla Hutchings, Karen Hunt and Sherri White; uncle, Charles Taylor; granddog, King; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dean loved to model, and will be truly missed by his family and friends. Remains rest at Affinity Funeral Services. Interment private. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later time.View online memorial