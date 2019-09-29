TAYLOR, Dietria A., 69, of Richmond, died September 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Rogers-Ross; daughter, Yvette R. Taylor; and son, Marvin O. Hamilton Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Angel L. Taylor-King (Walter); five grandsons, Marvin O. and Emanuel O. Hamilton, Ivan Taylor, Orlanzo Gillis and Jordan Richardson; two granddaughters, India and Shakia Taylor; six great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Smith; sister, Felita Morton; devoted friend, Thelma Thorne; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Monday, September 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Providence Park Baptist Church, 468 E. Ladies Mile Rd. Dr. Jerome Ross officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
