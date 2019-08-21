TAYLOR, DOROTHY "NANA"

TAYLOR, Dorothy Paul "Nana," joined her husband in Heaven, Howard "Cy" Taylor, on August 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Taylor Charity and her husband, J.C.; two grandsons, Jay and Noah; brother-in-law, Cary Lee Taylor; devoted niece, Heather Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, at Central United Methodist Church, 1211 Porter St., Richmond, Va. 23224. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church.View online memorial