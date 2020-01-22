TAYLOR, Dr. Sandra Jones, was born on August 3, 1951, to the late James O. and Junie Bell Jones. She graduated from Varina High School in 1969, and earned degrees in nursing from NC Central University in 1973, a master's degree from VCU in the early 1980s and a Ph.D. from UVA in 1994. Sandra taught nursing at J. Sargeant Reynolds, Virginia State University, Norfolk State University and Piedmont Virginia Community College. In addition, Sandra practiced as a nurse at McGuire VA Hospital, Richmond Community Hospital and at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va. Sandra passed away on January 15, 2020, and is survived by her daughter, Tainika Townes (Andre); grandchildren, Sonny and Taji; brother, Howard Jones; sister, Dr. Cheryl Sayles (Harold); and nieces and nephews, Bridgette, Nikkiba, Darrell, Darius, Joy, Jemise and Jovon. A memorial service will be held on February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2705 Hartman St., Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial
