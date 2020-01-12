TAYLOR, Edward Wildman, age 82, a former lawyer and aviator of Midlothian, Virginia, died peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Maynard Taylor, a year earlier. His parents were Samuel A. L. and Mary Maxey Taylor from Roanoke, Virginia. Ed is survived by his two daughters, Mary Taylor Burton (Tom) and Kimberly Ellen Freed; two siblings, Samuel A. L. Taylor Jr. (Lydia) and Sally Taylor Bramley (Bill); and two grandchildren, Alex and Julia. Ed grew up in Roanoke, where he attended Roanoke College for two years and first learned to fly. In 1956, he became a Naval Aviation Cadet at Pensacola, Florida, and received his Navy wings and Commission as an Ensign in 1957. Ed served as a Reserve Naval Aviator piloting both helicopters and fixed-wing anti-submarine and patrol aircraft. He remained in the Naval Reserve until 1973, achieving the rank of Lt. Cdr. and last piloting the P-3 Orion. He regretted that his busy law practice prohibited the completion of his Reserve service. Ed held a Commercial Pilot's license and owned and flew a Cessna 182 based at Chesterfield Airport for several years. His last flight was to the Bahamas at age 50. Both his daughters also learned to fly and he was quite proud of them. After release from active duty in 1960, Ed moved to Richmond to complete college, earning both his B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of Richmond. Upon graduation from the T.C. Williams School of Law in 1964, he entered private practice and for many years was a partner in the Richmond firm of Hundley, Taylor & Glass. Beginning in the early 1980s, Ed was a partner in the Chesterfield firm of Taylor & Schockemoehl. As a lawyer, Ed was known to accept challenging cases. In the 1970s, he worked four years to help the victims of poisoning by the pesticide, Kepone, that was being manufactured in Hopewell. As a young lawyer, Ed served on the boards of various Bar organizations, including the American, Virginia and Richmond Trial Lawyers Associations and was once President of the Richmond Trial Lawyers. After 35 years of practice, he retired to travel extensively while spending summers on the Outer Banks. In 2015, he was recognized for 50 years of honorable membership in the Virginia State Bar. Ed always considered himself a progressive who swam in a local conservative sea. Striving to keep an open mind, he explored extensively the malpractice and products liability areas of law. With a passion for science, religion, astronomy and politics, he enjoyed discussing these subjects with his brother, Sam; and his many friends including John Griffin, Bob Rogers and Bill Judd. At one time, he was a frequent contributor to the editorial pages. As a lawyer, Ed wrote several articles that were published in Law Reviews and Professional Journals. In the 1970s, Ed served as a Vestryman and Senior Warden of St. Matthias' Episcopal Church and was on the Board of the Diocese of Southern Virginia. Ed also became a member of First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond, where he served on the Board of Stewards. In his 70's, he returned to full membership at St. Matthias', where his ashes will be spread. Ed loved animals. He said many times he looked forward to seeing all his pets, especially Pumpkin, Fred, Torts, Candy, Shorty, Sissy, Zoe, Venus, Sacha, Tinka, Phoebe and Jewel at Rainbow Bridge. And a very heartfelt thanks, especially to Amanda, Renee, Keima and Roop who with Care Advantage helped keep Ed comfortable and loved toward the end. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthias' Episcopal Church in Midlothian, Virginia. A reception at the church will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Ed may be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
TAYLOR, EDWARD
To plant a tree in memory of EDWARD TAYLOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.