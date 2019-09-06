TAYLOR, Edwin Kenneth Sr., 83, of Ashland, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was a longtime member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary P. Taylor. He is survived by two sons, Edwin Kenneth Taylor Jr. and Richard Lee Taylor; and several grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Nelsen Funeral Home, Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, from 2 to 5 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church cemetery, 15583 Coatesville Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015.View online memorial