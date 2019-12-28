TAYLOR, Evelyn Louise Dyson, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born in Caroline County on August 25, 1932. Aunt Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Welford Dyson and Louise Frances Taylor; and her husband, Charles Lloyd Taylor. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews whom she loved so very much. She is also survived by many wonderful and caring longtime friends. Aunt Evelyn retired when she was 70 years old from Hanover County, where she worked for 20-plus years as Clerk of the Court. She loved her job and all the judges, attorneys and outstanding state and county police officers she was blessed to work with. Aunt Evelyn loved going to the horse races with her friends, her family meals, her daily phone call with her friends and family and enjoyed all her travels both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. She never wanted to miss Lawrence Welk on Saturday night television. Her nieces and nephews describe her as very loving, caring, funny, adorable, charming, witty, beautiful, smart and very feisty, a joy to spend time with. Aunt Evelyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A special thank you and blessings go to the amazing fourth-floor nurses at Henrico Doctors Forest Hospital and the amazing three doctors that worked with us this week. Also to Beth Sholom Home Parkside which was her home for the last three months; each and every person there is so amazing and caring. Family and friends will be received at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230, Sunday, December 29, 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Bliley's-Central, Monday, December 30, at 11 a.m. Burial to follow Friday, January 3, 11 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 17380 Dawn Blvd., Hanover, Va. 23069, where she was a member for many years and attended up until the past summer.View online memorial
