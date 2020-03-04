TAYLOR, Fred, 83, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Taylor; daughters, Tonya Biba (Jay) and Shannon Taylor; grandchildren, Seth Taylor (Emily), Jaxon and Maxwell Biba and Sydney Scott; sister, Ardelia Shriver (George); special friend, Bill Gohlke; and former daughter-in-law, Kathy Taylor Scott. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10) with his service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of FRED TAYLOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.