TAYLOR, Geroy Alvester, of Highland Springs, departed this life September 3, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Linda Anderson Taylor; son, Terrance Marquis Taylor (Karen); daughter, Teairra Geane Taylor; five grandchildren, Terrance Jr., Kaitlyn, Lillian, Shiane and Savion Taylor; four brothers, one sister; mother-in-law, Helen Darden; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday September 9, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd. Rev. Jamie Duncan officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial