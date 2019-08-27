TAYLOR, H. Francis "Moe." On Saturday, August 24, 2019, H. Francis "Moe" Taylor, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away; he was 80 years old. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Lavy Taylor and mother, Arbutis Duesberry Taylor. A man of great faith, he loved being in church singing praises to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Moe was most proud of his four children and all they accomplished. As a Hopewell High School graduate, he excelled in sports, but his favorite pastime was fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon W. Taylor; and four children, son, Eric Taylor (Nicole), daughters, Sheryl Ross (Jerry), Sherry Taylor and Shelly Hedrick (Mike); 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Wednesday, August 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services with be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial