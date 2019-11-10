TAYLOR, Harold Edwin Sr., 91, of Goochland, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jacqueline Swift Taylor; parents, Roland and Novella Taylor. He is survived by his children, Edwin (Sharron) Taylor, Milton (Nancy) Taylor, Judith (Weir) Manhattan, Mary (Michael) Morano; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brother, John and Mary Taylor. Harold was drafted out of school. He was on a ship heading towards the Philippines when the war ended. He always said they heard he was on the way so they surrendered. When he returned he graduated from Goochland with the Class of 1949, where he met Jackie. He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with his old cars, also was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A celebration of Harold's life will be held noon, Wednesday, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 1706 St. Matthews Lane, Henrico. Interment will be private.View online memorial