TAYLOR, HARRISON "JAY" JR.

TAYLOR, Harrison "Jay" Miller Jr., 46, of Chester, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Jay enjoyed spending time and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay. He had a passion for music and will be remembered as a great guy with a big heart who was completely devoted to his family. Jay is survived by his wife of 19 years, Julie Taylor; two children, Vanessa Cummings and husband, Dakota and Landon Taylor; his mother, Debra A. Fletcher; father, Harrison M. Taylor Sr. and wife, Lili; a brother, Brian E. Miller and wife, Tammy; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. William Gunter officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond Hornets Baseball Club, 5432 Wintergreen Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 in memory of Jay Taylor. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
