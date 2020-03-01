TAYLOR, Hilda, 101, of Chesterfield, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Hilda is survived by her son, Barry (Nancy) Taylor; grandchildren, Todd Knopke, Jeff Knopke and Alissa (Walter) Atkins; great-granddaughters, Layla Knopke and Sky Knopke; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, Murray "Sku" Taylor; parents, Annie and Deloss Dawson; and her sisters, Lily, Virginia, Mary and Gertrude. She retired from Friedman-Marks and was a member of Northside Baptist Church for over 60 years. She loved antiquing, boating, fishing and enjoyed her home on the river. Her spirit was kind, caring, loving and generous. Hilda will be remembered for her love of cooking (those delicious crab cakes), her ability to see the humor even in life's most difficult moments, her deep faith and her joy of playing cards. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed More.View online memorial
