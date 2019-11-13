TAYLOR, JEAN

TAYLOR, Jean Constance, 81, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wylie Taylor. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Dudley Mines III, Wayne Sutton and Dion Sutton (Betty); stepdaughter, Wyleeta Taylor; granddaughters, Deitra Comer (Terrance), Tamara Warshany (Daniel), Amani Cobert and Jordan Flores (Joshua); grandson, Tyree Sutton; brother, Junius King Jr.; sister, Charlotte Mickens; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019. Celebration of Life service 12 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

