TAYLOR, Jeannette, departed this life January 9, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Jeter; son, Andre Taylor; three grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2801 Mechanicsville Tpke., on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Jeannette Taylor, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2801 Mechanicsville Tnpk
Richmond, VA 23223
2801 Mechanicsville Tnpk
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before Jeannette's Memorial Service begins.