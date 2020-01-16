TAYLOR, JEANNETTE

TAYLOR, Jeannette, departed this life January 9, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Jeter; son, Andre Taylor; three grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2801 Mechanicsville Tpke., on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

