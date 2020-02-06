TAYLOR, John Andrew Jr., of Richmond, was called to eternal rest January 24, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1943, the first child of the late John Andrew Taylor Sr. and Lola Elizabeth Hill Taylor. He retired from C&P Telephone Company (Verizon) on March 15, 1994, after 33 years of service. John was drafted into the United States Army on October 1, 1968, where he served his country for three years with an honorable discharge. John leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 48 years, Mable S. Taylor; son, John Andrew Taylor III; three daughters, Karen W. Johnson, Johnnell E. Taylor and Brandy M. Taylor; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy N. Taylor; aunt, Alease Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, February 8, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Janet Copeland officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
