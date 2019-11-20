TAYLOR, John S., 93, of Manakin-Sabot, was called home by his Heavenly Father Monday, November 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Novella and Roland Taylor; and brother, Harold Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 26 years, Mary Taylor; two children, Michael Eades (Heather) and Cherie Harris (Mike); four grandchildren, Brandon Eades and Ashley, Shelley and Blake Harris; as well as several nieces and nephews. John was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church and a WWII Army Air Corps veteran. He loved farming and taking care of his family and animals. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Matthew's UMC cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goochland County Fire and Rescue #3.View online memorial
