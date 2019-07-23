TAYLOR, Joseph F., 80, of Richmond, died July 18, 2019. Surviving are his daughter, Marchell T. Stovall (Oscar); son, Jarvis E. Taylor (Brenda F.); two grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter; brother, Junius P. Taylor; devoted friend, Louise Winfree; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Sixth Baptist Church, 400 S. Addision St. Dr. Yvonne Bibbs officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial