TAYLOR, Keith Courtney, 58, of Ashland, Virginia, passed away on February 8, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney A. Taylor; her mother, Tammy Lynn Martin; his father, M. Courtney Taylor; his brother, Steven A. Taylor; and nephew, Martin Wayne Nuckols; his faithful friend, Jay Cox; a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Keith was predeceased by his mother, Betty Carol Alexander. Keith was an experienced and excellent carpenter who loved the outdoors, spending many of his free hours with his family and friends hunting, fishing, boating and enjoying the beaches. Keith was a faithful member of North Run Baptist Church, where there will be commemoration of his life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m., conducted by Adam Denny, Senior Pastor, and Kerry Smith, Associate Pastor. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or North Run Baptist Church. The Cremation Society of Virginia is serving the family.View online memorial
