TAYLOR, LAWRENCE

TAYLOR, Bishop Lawrence Levi, 56, departed this life July 1, 2020. Founder and Senior Pastor of Fountain of Deliverance Outreach Ministries, 3800 E. Broad Rock Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224, where a public Viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Ave., Richmond, Va. 23224 at 11 a.m. Per family's request, interment is private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LAWRENCE TAYLOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.