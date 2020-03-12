TAYLOR, LILLIAN

TAYLOR, Mrs. Lillian Pervall, age 95, of Richmond, departed this life March 4, 2020. She was a retired educator from Richmond Public Schools and began her teaching career in 1951. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Taylor; and one daughter, Lillian Juette Minor. She is survived by one daughter, Beverly Paige Hayden; one grandson, David Hayden Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Morgan Hayden, Dai Hayden and David Hayden III; three sisters, Adeline Root, Barbara Pervall and Emma Woodard; one brother, Joseph Pervall; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Graveside services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery. Pastor Chris Price officiating. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 10:45 a.m. Friday.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LILLIAN TAYLOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.