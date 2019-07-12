TAYLOR, Lillie Mae, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life suddenly on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Lillie Mae leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Edward Taylor; children, Samantha Jackson (Kenneth) and Charles Taylor (Delores); grandchildren, Charles Taylor Jr. and Alexse Jackson; one brother, Little Thomas Wade (Florence); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, 15001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, where the family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Promise Land Baptist Church, Amelia, Va., at 2 p.m. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial