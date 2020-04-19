TAYLOR, Mae Derieux. September 28, 1925 to April 16, 2020. Mae Derieux Taylor grew up on the banks of the Rappahannock River in Urbanna, Virginia. As the eldest of two daughters, she would convince her sister Suzanne to join her fun, mischievous plans. One such plan involved stealing candy from their father's general store to "treat" the dairy cows on their farm. Mae married W. Nelson Taylor in 1949 and moved to his family home in Hanover, Virginia. There, they raised two children, Nelson Taylor Jr. and Page Derieux Taylor and were married for 63 years. Material success and world travel never captured her interest; the Hanover Courthouse community did. She dedicated over 70 years to help maintain a welcoming and thriving community. Mae was a long-standing member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Hanover Woman's Club and the Hanover Historical Society. Mae was passionately dedicated to the preservation of the Hanover Tavern and the Barksdale Theatre. Her magic touch appeared in her role as the Tavern's volunteer coordinator. After earning her teaching certificate at Longwood University, Mae began her work with children, whom she would affectionately refer to as "my little people." She taught as a kindergarten teacher and then blossomed for over 25 years as the Assistant Children's Librarian for the Pamunkey Regional Library. Mae transitioned to "Mimi" when she became a grandmother; by far her most cherished role. There isn't enough room in this paper to discuss everything Mimi loved, but she disliked only two things, cats and goodbyes. Right now she is having a proper martini gin, never vodka, straight up, glass of ice on the side- and laughing with many of her Hanover Courthouse friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Hanover or to The Hanover Tavern Foundation in memory of Nelson Taylor Jr. Mae was predeceased by her parents, James Mundie Derieux and Jeannette Ryland Derieux; her husband, W. Nelson Taylor; and her son, Nelson Taylor Jr. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Derieux Huff; her daughter, Page Taylor Reece; her son-in-law, Chuck Reece; her granddaughters, Ryland Martin Reece and Sara Nelson Reece Steele; and her grandson-in-law, Gary Wayne Steele. "Now Darlin', take a deep breath and smile. The world is a beautiful place and we have had lucky lives." Mae TaylorView online memorial
