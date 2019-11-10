TAYLOR, Mason Ashby, 82, of Henrico County, Va., went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019. He was born July 25, 1937, in Goochland County, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Taylor Sr. and Helen Best (Taylor) Heinzen; and one brother, Willard Taylor. Mason is survived by his brother, James Taylor Jr. (Barbara); along with many cousins, nieces, nephews; close neighbors, Bryan and Annie Lucas; and many other friends. He served in the Virginia Army National Guard, was a long time employee of the Chrysler Corporation and a member of the UAW. Mason was an avid Nascar fan and a season ticket holder at Richmond Raceway for many years. A visitation will take place on Thursday, November 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham Chapel. A Service of Death and Resurrection will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 2333 Hilliard Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228, with Rev. Mark Rooks officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank ManorCare Health Services for their care in Mason's final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation, Attn: Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5014.View online memorial