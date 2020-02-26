TAYLOR, MILDRED

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT... AREAS OF FOG HAVE DEVELOPED ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN VIRGINIA, AND INTERIOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO UNDER ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.