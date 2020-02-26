TAYLOR, Mildred Ellis, Born March 1, 1929, Mildred Ellis Taylor, 90, of Henrico, Va., passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, in the company of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bernard Reid Taylor; father, Junious Wesley Ellis; mother, Nannie Slayden Ellis; two brothers, Stewart M. Ellis and Junious Graves (Red) Ellis; and nephews, Jeffrey Ellis and Winnford Ellis. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Taylor Harrison and son-in-law, Gerald Harrison, of Williamsburg; grandsons, Taylor Roesch (wife, Meredith Roesch), Brian Harrison, Stephen Harrison (wife, Jayci Harrison and great-grandson, Maddox); granddaughter, Liza Roesch (husband, Nate Wilson); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary, class of 1950 - now VCU. Millie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Martin Bible Class and Circle #4. She served on the altar guild and enjoyed the fellowship with these friends for many years. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham from 6 to 8 p.m. and a memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 27, at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Interment will be private in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes can make a donation to the Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg at 4425 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, Va. 23188 or Trinity United Methodist Church at 903 Forest Ave., Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Feb 27
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
903 Forest Avenue
Henrico, VA 23229
