TAYLOR, Mildred Elizabeth, 86, of Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Sparta, Va., died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the "Orchard" nursing home in Warsaw, Va. Born in Caroline County, Va., Mit was the daughter of the late James William Taylor and Helen Pickett Taylor Pugh. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She is survived by two sisters, Shirley T. Brooks and Emily T. Crowder; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mit was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the chapel of Storke Funeral Home, 111 South Main Street, Bowling Green, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford, Va. 22514. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Share your condolences online www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
TAYLOR, MILDRED
