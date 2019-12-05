TAYLOR, Mildred Helen, 90, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Taylor; daughter, Madeline Lemon; grandson, Troy Lemon. She leaves cherished memories to grandsons, Derrek and Corey (Necole) Lemon; great-granddaughters, Siana, Tamia, Jasmine and Jada Lemon; sisters, Bernice Bryant and Henrietta Buckingham; brother, Orion Laney; a host of other relatives and friends among them one devoted niece, Lucille Buckingham; and devoted friend, James Williams. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019. Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 8775 Mount Olive Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
